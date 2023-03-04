Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,460,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 21,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,947,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,307,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

