Wells Fargo & Company Trims Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price to $17.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.42.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
