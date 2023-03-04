Wells Fargo & Company Trims Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price to $17.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

