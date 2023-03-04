West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $329.26 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,367,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,610,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,483,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

