Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

WRN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 170,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,016. The firm has a market cap of $268.27 million, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 2.08. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 440,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

