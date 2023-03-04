Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after buying an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,992,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.