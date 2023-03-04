William Blair Downgrades BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.50.
BRP Group Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of BRP stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
