WINkLink (WIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.94 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $91.94 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009565 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $12,321,941.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

