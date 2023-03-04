Wirtual Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,868.19 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Wirtual token can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $5,868.19 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wirtual has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00422394 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.61 or 0.28551024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

