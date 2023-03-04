WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.83 and last traded at $62.72. Approximately 68,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 58,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLS. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 67.3% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 26.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 71,599 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

