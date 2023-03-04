WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading 2% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.89. 59,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 134,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.