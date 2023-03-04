WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.10. Approximately 15,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 33,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,434,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 941,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

