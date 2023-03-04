WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Stock Price Up 1.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.97. Approximately 297,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 506,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.89.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
