WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Stock Price Up 1.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.97. Approximately 297,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 506,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

