Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Shares Up 0.1%

Wise plc (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.95. 78,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 23,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 500 ($6.03) to GBX 480 ($5.79) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on Wise in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

Wise Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

