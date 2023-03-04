Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Workday from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.52. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,644,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

