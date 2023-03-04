Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $225.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.67 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.92.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after purchasing an additional 413,759 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.