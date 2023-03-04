WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.20) to GBX 1,300 ($15.69) in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 920 ($11.10) to GBX 1,158 ($13.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.04) to GBX 864 ($10.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.48) to GBX 1,250 ($15.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,130.29 ($13.64).

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 1,031.50 ($12.45) on Tuesday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 713 ($8.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.22). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 946.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 847.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,719.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61.

WPP Increases Dividend

WPP Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 2.4%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,500.00%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

