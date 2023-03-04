Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.0 %

WH opened at $78.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

