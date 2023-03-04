XDC Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $412.19 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. XDC Network has a total market cap of $412.19 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,819,394,358 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

