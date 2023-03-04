Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $38.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 324.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also

