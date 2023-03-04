XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.79 Million

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. XIDO FINANCE has a market capitalization of $63.79 million and $14,186.87 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00010093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00423290 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.00 or 0.28611624 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE was first traded on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

