XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. XPO comprises approximately 4.8% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in XPO were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in XPO by 54.4% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPO by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 296.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after buying an additional 649,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 29.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,504,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after buying an additional 574,220 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $46.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.