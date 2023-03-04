Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim upped their target price on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 16.1 %

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,875,000 in the last ninety days. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 1,072,035 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth $14,005,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 253.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 64,110 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 57.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

