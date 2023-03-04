Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Short Interest Up 28.7% in February

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 7,950,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,515. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,395,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,902,000 after acquiring an additional 262,913 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

