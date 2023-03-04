XYO Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $79.67 million and $3.56 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00220170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,332.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00518998 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $808,105.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

