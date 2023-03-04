Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of YRD stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yiren Digital (YRD)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.