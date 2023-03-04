Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth $26,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

