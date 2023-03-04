Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $294,441,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,259,000 after purchasing an additional 101,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.