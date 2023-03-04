Zambesigold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $55.51 Million (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $55.51 million and approximately $27,297.09 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

