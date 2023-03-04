Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Cap of $622.27 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $622.27 million and approximately $34.25 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $38.11 or 0.00171319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00072081 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

