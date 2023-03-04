Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEPP. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zepp Health by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zepp Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 35,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,161. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.92. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through the Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment is composed of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

