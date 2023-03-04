Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 83,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,907. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

