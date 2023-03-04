ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.50 million.

ZimVie Price Performance

ZimVie stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 2,054,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,604. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. ZimVie has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $163.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays began coverage on ZimVie in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie

ZimVie Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 425.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Featured Stories

