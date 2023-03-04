ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.50 million.
ZimVie Price Performance
ZimVie stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 2,054,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,604. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. ZimVie has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $163.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays began coverage on ZimVie in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie
ZimVie Company Profile
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
