ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,489 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $72,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 161.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

