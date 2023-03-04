Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wedbush

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $119.24 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $253.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

