Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Stephens

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.44.

ZS stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $253.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.95.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

