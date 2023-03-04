Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,643.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 546,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 653,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zuora by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 233,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zuora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 467,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zuora by 17.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,174,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 465,011 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

