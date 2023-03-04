Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) versus PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Head-To-Head Review

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) and PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Zymeworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of PureTech Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Zymeworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of PureTech Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Zymeworks has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureTech Health has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks -751.00% -89.24% -56.62% PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zymeworks and PureTech Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Zymeworks and PureTech Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks $26.68 million 18.91 -$241.29 million ($3.83) -2.09 PureTech Health $17.39 million 42.84 -$60.56 million N/A N/A

PureTech Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zymeworks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zymeworks and PureTech Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks 0 3 6 0 2.67 PureTech Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zymeworks currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.30%. PureTech Health has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.76%. Given PureTech Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PureTech Health is more favorable than Zymeworks.

Summary

PureTech Health beats Zymeworks on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions. It also provides hematopoietic stem cell based therapies for patients with blood cancer; a voice-based technology platform to detect voice changes linked to health conditions; and a technology platform for the oral delivery of biologics, vaccines, and other drugs. In addition, the company is developing LYT-100 to treat lymphedema, and other lymphatic flow disorders; LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody to target galectin-9; LYT-210 to treat solid tumors; Glyph, a synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform; Orasome technology to enable the oral administration of macromolecule therapeutic payloads; meningeal lymphatics platform to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases; and Alivio technology platform for inflammation-targeted disease immunomodulation. PureTech Health plc has collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH; Eli Lilly and Company; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

