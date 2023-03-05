0x (ZRX) Achieves Market Cap of $201.79 Million

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, 0x has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $201.79 million and $20.03 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that allows for the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to create their own exchange apps with a variety of user-facing applications, such as 0x OTC, which enables trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers, who host and maintain public order books. Additionally, ZRX tokens are used for decentralized governance over the 0x protocol’s update mechanism, which allows for the improvement of the protocol’s underlying smart contracts over time.”

