329,654 Shares in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Bought by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 329,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,000. Embecta accounts for 2.0% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $697,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Embecta Stock Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Embecta stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. 381,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

