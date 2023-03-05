3,645 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.52.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,915,107 shares of company stock worth $233,070,264 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.