41,048 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

