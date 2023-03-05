50,000 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,522,000 after buying an additional 250,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after buying an additional 557,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Unity Software Trading Up 4.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

U stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $109.99.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,973 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.