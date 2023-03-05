747,104 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 747,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

