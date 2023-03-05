AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.38. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 5,155 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AACAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nomura raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.09.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.