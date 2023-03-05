Aave (AAVE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.08 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $51.81 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can now be purchased for $76.63 or 0.00341205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is aave.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

