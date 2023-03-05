ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $4.92 million and $6,703.94 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004901 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,372.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

