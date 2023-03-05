ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $6,488.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00038458 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022142 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00219424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,387.47 or 0.99993804 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004901 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,372.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

