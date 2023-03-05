abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Declares GBX 2.60 Dividend

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
LON:ASCI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 272 ($3.28). The company had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 349.38 ($4.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.75 and a beta of 0.99.
About abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust
