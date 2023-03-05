abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Declares GBX 2.60 Dividend

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

LON:ASCI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 272 ($3.28). The company had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 349.38 ($4.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.75 and a beta of 0.99.

About abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

