Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Abtech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ABHD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.08. Abtech shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Abtech Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.
About Abtech
Abtech Holdings, Inc, an environmental technologies company, provides solutions to address issues of water pollution. It develops Smart Sponge, a polymer technology that focuses the removal of hydrocarbons and oil derivatives from surface water; Smart Sponge Plus, an antimicrobial agent to reduce coliform bacteria found in storm water, industrial wastewater, and municipal wastewater; and Ironwood and Smart Sponge HM media, a carbon-based renewable material with attached nanostructures for the removal of phosphates, as well as heavy metals, such as selenium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, and zinc.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abtech (ABHD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Abtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.