Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Stephens

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.22.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

