Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Stephens

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.22.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 2.3 %
Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
