Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, March 6th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

AXDX stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

